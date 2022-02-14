Watch 'Love Hostel' trailer: Sanya Malhotra, Vikrant Massey star in a film on honour killings

‘Love Hostel’ trailer is out as the new Zee5 film stars Sanya Malhotra and Vikrant Massey as a young, newly married couple in love. They are on the run from her murderous family, which doesn't want them together.

The couple seeks help from the police which gives them protection and a dingy ‘hostel’ to live in.

Watch the trailer here:

'Love Hostel' is produced by Gauri Khan, Manish Mundra and Gaurav Verma, and is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation of a Drishyam Films production, which is all set to stream on ZEE5 from February 25.

It is directed by Shanker Raman.