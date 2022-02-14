Valentine's Day 2022: Katrina Kaif has this message for husband Vicky Kaushal

Bollywood’s newest married jodi Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal returned in the den today as they held each other’s hands. Donning denim on denim look, the duo killed it with style.

Celebrating their first Valentine’s Day together as a married couple, they shared adorable photos, wishing a lifetime of togetherness with one another.

Katrina Kaif wrote, “We may not have been able to have the romantic dinners this year, but you make the difficult moments better and that's what matters.”

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married last December in a secret destination wedding in India. They married in a fort-palace in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. Soon after, they went to Maldives for a quick honeymoon.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif was last seen opposite Akshay Kumar in ‘Sooryavanshi’ and her lineup includes the third Tiger film with Salman Khan. Vicky Kaushal's last screen outing was ‘Sardar Udham’. He is currently filming for a movie with Sara Ali Khan.