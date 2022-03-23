Watch 'Dasvi' trailer: Abhishek Bachchan returns with a bang

Abhishek Bachchan is back and we can definitely say we missed seeing him with his impeccable comic timing. Featuring in ‘Dasvi’ as a corrupt politician, Abhishek Bachchan never misses a beat as the film looks like one that teaches his character a new lesson in life.

‘Dasvi’ also features Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur in pivotal roles.

The trailer of Dasvi starts with Abhishek Bachchan’s Ganga Ram Chaudhary, a politician being put behind bars following his involvement in a scam. Nimrat Kaur plays the role of Bimla Devi, Chaudhary’s wife who has now taken over his chief minister seat while he is in jail, and Yami Gautam is the by-the-rules IPS officer Jyoti Deswal who gives Chaudhary a tough time in the jail.

Reinventing Bharatnatyam, one film at a time: Savitha Sastry and her vision for the classical art form

The film’s plot revolves around the political life of Ganga Ram and his wife Bimla as he goes to jail then gets motivates to complete his schooling with a long struggle of getting back to books – maths and language classes in jail.

Abhishek Bachchan looks remarkable as the politician while his banter with Yami Gautam is one for all to see.

Watch the Dasvi trailer here:

Backed by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films and Jio Studios, ‘Dasvi’ is directed by debutante director Tushar Jalota.

The film will start streaming on Netflix and Jio Cinema from April 7.

Is Priyanka Chopra's baby coming to India soon? Here's what Parineeti said