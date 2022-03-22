Is Priyanka Chopra's baby coming to India soon? Here's what Parineeti said

Actress Priyanka Chopra and her husband, singer Nick Jonas, welcomed their first child together via surrogacy earlier this year. Ever since the announcement, the couple has been tight-lipped about the baby's name and gender.



But, as per several reports, it is believed that PeeCee and Nick have welcomed a baby girl. But, Priyanka’s sister Parineeti seemingly confirmed that it's a girl on national television.



Chopra's die-hard fans are also eager to see the Quantico star's baby's first glimpse and when she will come to India. Recently, actress Parineeti, who is curruntly judging the reality TV show was asked by the show host Haarsh Limbachiyaa about when she will bring her niece to India.



To which Parineeti sweetly replied, "she is very young right now." Hence this conversation proves that they are proud parents to a baby girl.



Haarsh mentioned Chopra's daughter while he was promoting the upcoming show Dance Deewane Juniors. Further, he rolled out the information about the upcoming show. Watch the video below:



The couple welcomed their first child on 22 January 2022 and asked the fans to respect their privacy.



The couple turned to their Instagram accounts to share the happy news with their fans and followers. Priyanka shared a post on Instagram, tagging Nick and stating, "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much."



Meanwhile, Chopra hosted a big bash at her home in Los Angeles, USA and celebrated the festival of colours with her husband Nick Jonas, family, and friends.

The actress and the singer, both, took to their respective Instagram accounts to share glimpses from the grand celebrations.