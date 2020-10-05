Watch: Akshay Kumar as RAW agent in 'Bell Bottom' teaser

After becoming the first Indian film to start and finish production of a film during COVID-19 pandemic, Akshay Kumar starrer ‘Bell Bottom’ has a teaser for its fans.

A retro themed espionage thriller that promises to evoke both nostalgia and excitement, ‘Bell Bottom’ has been shot in the highlands of Scotland.

Check out the teaser here:

Akshay Kumar plays a RAW agent on the trail of a mystery and the film’s retro theme brings back the 80s rather convincingly.

The film is written by Aseem Arrora and Parveez Shaikh. ‘Bell Bottom also features stars Vaani Kapoor as the leading lady, along with Huma Qureshi and Lara Dutta Bhupathi and is directed by Ranjit M Tewari.

‘BellBottom’ is set to release on April 2, 2021.

Films you can finally watch in theatres in India this year