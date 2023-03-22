Watch: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan says Alia Bhatt got opportunities because of Karan Johar's support

An old clip of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan speaking about Alia Bhatt getting good opportunities thanks to Karan Johar's support is doing the rounds of the internet. The video is reportedly from 2018 when the actress was promoting her film Fanney Khan which co-starred Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. Several fans now feel that Aishwarya stated facts and also took a sly dig at Alia Bhatt.



In the clip, the former Miss World can be heard saying to a media outlet that Alia Bhatt gets only "good opportunities and work" in her lap because of her Karan Johar's support. Aishwarya then quickly praises Alia and how she has proved her talent in various movies.



“I have said this to her (Alia Bhatt) also, ‘It’s fantastic for you’. The kind of support Karan (Johar) has given to her from the beginning, and to have that kind of an establishment with you is very comforting because you know it is not tough. You can have it all laid out for the longest time. And she smiled. It’s great where you as an actor know there are only good opportunities ahead.”



“But what’s nice is she (Alia Bhatt) is also doing good work, along with great opportunities which are virtually there literally on her lap, regularly,” added Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.