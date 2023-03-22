Watch: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan says Alia Bhatt got opportunities because of Karan Johar's support
In a 2018 video, which has now gone viral on social media, Aishwarya Rai stated that Alia Bhatt has got a lot of support from Karan Johar and added that Alia is a good actor.
An old clip of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan speaking about Alia Bhatt getting good opportunities thanks to Karan Johar's support is doing the rounds of the internet. The video is reportedly from 2018 when the actress was promoting her film Fanney Khan which co-starred Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. Several fans now feel that Aishwarya stated facts and also took a sly dig at Alia Bhatt.
In the clip, the former Miss World can be heard saying to a media outlet that Alia Bhatt gets only "good opportunities and work" in her lap because of her Karan Johar's support. Aishwarya then quickly praises Alia and how she has proved her talent in various movies.
“I have said this to her (Alia Bhatt) also, ‘It’s fantastic for you’. The kind of support Karan (Johar) has given to her from the beginning, and to have that kind of an establishment with you is very comforting because you know it is not tough. You can have it all laid out for the longest time. And she smiled. It’s great where you as an actor know there are only good opportunities ahead.”
“But what’s nice is she (Alia Bhatt) is also doing good work, along with great opportunities which are virtually there literally on her lap, regularly,” added Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.
Watch the viral clip here:
When #AishwaryaRaiBachchan took a sly dig at #AliaBhatt's nepotistic privilege: "Opportunities Are There On Her Lap Regularly" pic.twitter.com/frC4LgluJl— Rahul Chauhan (@RahulCh9290) March 19, 2023
The video has garnered a lot of reaction on social media with most saying that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was stating facts.
One user said, "It’s true! She is entitled but she is so talented as well! One of the best actors around!" There were others who defended Alia and had that only talent can take someone far.
Even if someone gets the best opportunities not everyone can act n make a mark for themselves. Like her Husband who got the best kind of opportunities but still he’s not a hit star even after 20 yrs. Alia is the most talented actress n her work speaks volumes.— Savleen (@Savleen38776693) March 19, 2023
Sly dig? Isn't it the truth?— S Majumder (@Sm1_Majumder) March 19, 2023
Like her or not, Alia is a fantastic actor. She proved herself in Highway!— mombattie 🕯️ (@mombattie) March 19, 2023
Aishwarya Rai Bchchan was last seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyan Selvan 1 which was released in October 2022. The second part is set to release in April this year. Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt will be seen next in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Alia will also make her Hollywood debut with Gal Gadot’s Heart Of Stone this year.