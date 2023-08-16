WATCH | Alia Bhatt's lipstick revelation: Is Ranbir Kapoor a 'red flag'?

Celebrity relationships are often over-scrutinised. Recently, the internet erupted with a mixture of fascination, concern, and even outrage as prominent Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt shared some insights into her relationship with Ranbir Kapoor in a Vogue India video. The clip showcased Alia's unique approach to applying lipstick and her reason behind it: her husband's preference for natural colour of her lips. In the video, Alia demonstrated how she applies lipstick, a process which involves delicately moving her lips onto the lipstick rather than the other way around. She then wipes off a significant portion of the lipstick to achieve a faded, more natural look. Her reasoning? Ranbir has consistently expressed his fondness for her lips' innate hue.

"Because one thing my husband — when he wasn't my husband but when he was my boyfriend — he would be like ‘Wipe that off, wipe that off!’ because he loves the natural colour of my lips," she says in the video.

Ranbir Kapoor a 'red flag'?

Although Alia's intention was (probably) to share a seemingly endearing anecdote about her relationship, reactions on social media were anything but unanimous. A section of the internet has decided to label Ranbir Kapoor a 'red flag,' a term typically used to identify potentially unhealthy relationship dynamics. They argue that Ranbir's insistence on Alia wiping off her lipstick could signify possessiveness and an attempt to control her appearance.

Amidst the mixed responses, one person stated (quoted by Hindustan Times), "The more I listen about Ranbir Kapoor, the more I feel scared for her. If your boyfriend or husband is telling you to wipe your lipstick, that's the biggest sign for you to run! It is not cute or funny at all! Can't believe the most celebrated actress in India is going through this."

Another voiced a similar sentiment, stating, "I would never allow a guy who asks me to wipe off my lipstick anywhere close to me." The sentiment here seems to revolve around the idea of personal autonomy and the importance of one's partner respecting their choices.

Some expressed weariness over Alia's recurrent references to her marital status and husband in interviews. The frequency with which she brings up her wedding and relationship led some to question her topics of discussion. "My husband, my wedding - gurrllll, catch a breath. It's not cute anymore. Does she really have nothing substantial to talk about?" one remarked.

Is it wise to pass hasty judgement about someone's personal matters?

Whatever the truth in the relationship, this might be a case of almighty internet overanalysing and sensationalising a celebrity relationship. Labelling Ranbir as a 'red flag' based on this seems like an overreach, as relationships are far more complex than a single quirk. The public's fascination with the relationships of others, celebrity or not, should be tempered with an acknowledgement that genuine understanding requires context. The quality of a particular relationship is perhaps best judged by the people actually involved, not by others.

