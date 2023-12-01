Vivek Oberoi hails father Suresh Oberoi's 'grand comeback' in Animal, 'To my forever role model'

Vivek Oberoi is the proud son. On Friday, Vivek penned a heartfelt note for his father, Suresh Oberoi, who made his acting comeback with the highly anticipated movie Animal.

Actor-turned-politician Suresh has made his acting comeback with Sandeep Reddy Vanga's movie. In the film, he plays the role of Ranbir Kapoor's grandfather.

Calling his father his ''forever role model, Vivek wished great success to the entire Animal team.



He wrote, ''To my forever role model, my idol, and my favourite actor ever @oberoi_suresh , wishing you the very best of luck on your grand comeback @animalthefilm . May Animal roar even louder with success this december🙌. After you successfully teamed up in #kabirsingh with the rockstar @sandeepreddy.vanga can't wait to see this masterpiece on the big screen, here's to the entire cast of #animal.''

Along with the post, Vivek shared a still from the movie showing his father on a chair, surrounded by his family members.