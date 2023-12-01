Vivek Oberoi hails father Suresh Oberoi's 'grand comeback' in Animal, 'To my forever role model'
Story highlights
Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal has been one of the most talked-about movies of 2023. After a long wait, the movie is finally out in Theatres today (Dec. 1).
Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal has been one of the most talked-about movies of 2023. After a long wait, the movie is finally out in Theatres today (Dec. 1).
Vivek Oberoi is the proud son. On Friday, Vivek penned a heartfelt note for his father, Suresh Oberoi, who made his acting comeback with the highly anticipated movie Animal.
Actor-turned-politician Suresh has made his acting comeback with Sandeep Reddy Vanga's movie. In the film, he plays the role of Ranbir Kapoor's grandfather.
trending now
Calling his father his ''forever role model, Vivek wished great success to the entire Animal team.
He wrote, ''To my forever role model, my idol, and my favourite actor ever @oberoi_suresh , wishing you the very best of luck on your grand comeback @animalthefilm . May Animal roar even louder with success this december🙌. After you successfully teamed up in #kabirsingh with the rockstar @sandeepreddy.vanga can't wait to see this masterpiece on the big screen, here's to the entire cast of #animal.''
Along with the post, Vivek shared a still from the movie showing his father on a chair, surrounded by his family members.
Suresh Oberoi is a well-known Indian actor. In his career spanning over decades, he has appeared in more than 200 movies.
More about Animal
Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal has been one of the most talked-about movies of 2023. After a long wait, the movie is finally out in Theatres today (Dec. 1).
With a run time of 3 hours and 21 minutes, the movie has Ranbir playing the role of Vijay Singh, a man who can go to any extent for his family, especially his father.
The movie stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, and Tripti Dimri.
Animal Review: Ranbir Kapoor's film is Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham on acid.
WION's Shomini Sen called the movie, ''a 3-hour 21 long gore fest that Vanga has indulged in.
Sen writes, ''Despite good performances, great music, and technical finesse, Animal is deeply flawed. In some moments I was going back to Kabir Singh- a film I had huge issues with- and finding it mild in comparison to what was being shown on screen. Animal makes Kabir Singh feel like child's play or let me rephrase what Ranbir Kapoor said- Animal is Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham on acid. Read the full review here.