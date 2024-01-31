Vikrant Massey shares his Filmfare award with the real Manoj Kumar Sharma

Vikrant Massey's stellar performance in last year's smash hit 12th Fail has earned him a Filmfare Award for Best Actor (Critics) on Sunday night. The actor was present for the awards night where the film 12th Fail also won the Best Film award. Vikrant earned critical praise for his portrayal of Manoj Kumar Sharma, a man from the interiors of India who struggled and worked hard to become an IPS officer. The film is based on a real story and on winning the Filmfare, Vikrant dedicated the award to the real Manoj Kumar Sharm and even posed with him along with the Filmfare trophy.



How Vikrant Massey reacted to his Filmfare win



Vikrant took to his Instagram account to share a picture with his Filmfare award and wrote, "We’re home. FINALLY!!! (red heart emoticon) Thank you @vidhuvinodchoprafilms @zeestudiosofficial & @filmfare for turning my childhood dream into a reality."

On his Instagram Stories, Vikrant shared a picture with IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma. Both of them smiled for the camera and held the award together. "Asli hero (Real hero)!" Vikrant wrote in the caption.

Soon after Massey shared the post, several of peers from the film industry congratulated the actor. Actor-director Konkona Sen Sharma- who directed him in A Death in the Gunj, commented, "So so proud of you my Shutuuuu!! Congratulations!!" Ayushmann Khurrana and Radhika Apte commented with red heart emoticons. Meanwhile, Gulshan Devaiah said, "Push boundaries, break barriers. See you at the movies." Sonakshi Sinha commented, "Saw the movie last night Vikrant!!! You were phenomenal and deserve every bit of this and more!!!"