Vikrant Massey shares his Filmfare award with the real Manoj Kumar Sharma
Vikrant Massey's stellar performance in last year's smash hit 12th Fail has earned him a Filmfare Award for Best Actor (Critics) on Sunday night.
Vikrant Massey's stellar performance in last year's smash hit 12th Fail has earned him a Filmfare Award for Best Actor (Critics) on Sunday night. The actor was present for the awards night where the film 12th Fail also won the Best Film award. Vikrant earned critical praise for his portrayal of Manoj Kumar Sharma, a man from the interiors of India who struggled and worked hard to become an IPS officer. The film is based on a real story and on winning the Filmfare, Vikrant dedicated the award to the real Manoj Kumar Sharm and even posed with him along with the Filmfare trophy.
How Vikrant Massey reacted to his Filmfare win
Vikrant took to his Instagram account to share a picture with his Filmfare award and wrote, "We’re home. FINALLY!!! (red heart emoticon) Thank you @vidhuvinodchoprafilms @zeestudiosofficial & @filmfare for turning my childhood dream into a reality."
On his Instagram Stories, Vikrant shared a picture with IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma. Both of them smiled for the camera and held the award together. "Asli hero (Real hero)!" Vikrant wrote in the caption.
Soon after Massey shared the post, several of peers from the film industry congratulated the actor. Actor-director Konkona Sen Sharma- who directed him in A Death in the Gunj, commented, "So so proud of you my Shutuuuu!! Congratulations!!" Ayushmann Khurrana and Radhika Apte commented with red heart emoticons. Meanwhile, Gulshan Devaiah said, "Push boundaries, break barriers. See you at the movies." Sonakshi Sinha commented, "Saw the movie last night Vikrant!!! You were phenomenal and deserve every bit of this and more!!!"
Manoj Kumar Sharma's post
Meanwhile, IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma posted the picture with Vikrant on his X account and wrote, "Jab ek Manoj dusre Manoj ko apni Filmfare trophy dikhane laata hai, tab uss par aur bhi pyaar aata hai (When one Manoj comes to another Manoj to show his Filmfare trophy, then the love grows even more)."
जब एक मनोज दूसरे मनोज को अपनी फ़िल्म फ़ेयर— Manoj Sharma (@ManojSharmaIPS) January 29, 2024
ट्रॉफ़ी दिखाने लाता है,
तब उस पर और भी प्यार आता है…..🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/RAkN5s7JDn
12th Fail at Filmfare
12th Fail won big at the recently concluded 69th Filmfare Awards. The film won in several categories including , Best Film, Best Director, Best Actor (Critics), Best Editing and Best Screenplay. See full list of winners here