Vigilante action-thriller Lakadbaggha to stream on ZEE5 from this date

ZEE5 announced the world digital premiere of Lakadbaggha on 30 June 2023. Produced by First Ray Films, the first part of this animal-lover vigilante universe is directed by Victor Mukherjee. The first in the series of films feature actors Anshuman Jha, Ridhi Dogra, Milind Soman, and Paresh Pahuja in pivotal roles.

The film gas action by Ong-Bak fame Kecha Kamphakdee and Anshuman Jha trained in martial arts form ‘Krav Maga’ with Tsahi Shemesh in New York who has previously trained the Avengers cast. Plot of the film, Lakadbaggha Set in Kolkata, the film follows Arjun (Anshuman Jha), a loner who teaches martial arts to children during the day and turns into a saviour of street dogs during the night. During his hunt for a lost dog, he comes across an endangered species of an Indian striped hyena (Lakadbaggha) and learns about an illegal animal trade operation in Kolkata. Will he be able to reunite with his dog while also helping other animals or will he be chased down by crime branch officer Akshara (Riddhi Dogra) who is tasked with the responsibility to find the hooded vigilante whose identity remains mysterious?

A love letter to dogs, Lakadbaggha is the story of an animal lover vigilante vs an animal abuser kingpin. This action film deals with the underbelly of the illegal animal trade and the inhuman treatment of voiceless creatures. The film premiered at film festivals before its theatrical run The film had its world premiere at the Kolkata International Film Festival and its international premiere at the HBO South Asian International Film Festival. After an impressive run at the box office, Lakadbaggha is set to stream for free on ZEE5 from 30 June.

Director Victor Mukherjee said, “You often read about cruelty against animals, but no one is doing anything about it. So, we wanted to create a commercial film for our voiceless friends and dedicate it to them. We want people to realise that all it takes is just one act of kindness. We are proud of our labour of love however for us to drive the message efficiently, we want as many people as possible to watch the film. While Lakadbaggha received a great response at the film festivals and during its theatrical run but now with its world digital premiere on ZEE5, I hope that the film reaches more people and sparks a positive change in them."

