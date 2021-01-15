Varun Dhawan to tie the knot with long-time girlfriend Natasha Dalal on January 24?

Bollywood is ready for another celebrity wedding. Well, if sources are to believed Varun Dhawan is set to tie the knot with his long-time girlfriend Natasha Dalal in an intimate ceremony on January 24.

According to a source quoted in Bollywood Hungama, a 'closed-door wedding' in Alibaug is being planned by the couple in the presence of just 40 to 50 guests.

“The Dhawans have blocked an entire resort facing the beach in Alibaug and are planning a grand yet simple and sober wedding. The wedding functions will extend for 3 days – January 22, 23, and 24, with the entire guest list of the family following the bio bubble protocol. They will all be staying together in the resort and the guest's list includes just immediate family members of the couple along with some close friends and colleagues,” a source added.

A reception for the Hindi film industry is expected to take place in Mumbai later in the month, wherein the big wigs of the industry will meet and greet the couple. “The idea to keep an intimate wedding was due to the pandemic. David Dhawan and Varun Dhawan always intended on a big fat Punjabi wedding, but they are responsible citizens and hence, decided on a wedding in the presence of limited members,” the source was quoted saying.

However, Varun’s uncle and actor Anil Dhawan has refuted the rumours. In an interview with Bombay Times, he said, “Wow, I am surprised. They are marrying this month, and we didn’t know? Are they going to invite us last moment? Itna secret rakh rahe hai kya (Are they keeping it such a big secret?),”

But, he mentioned how the family has been telling Varun Dhawan to tie the knot soon. He said, “As a family, we want him to get married soon. I feel this is one ritual you have got to do in time. There is no point prolonging it. We have been telling Varun to skip plans of hosting grand celebrations, and instead, opt for a simple, intimate ceremony and just get the girl home as early as possible.”

Recently, Varun Dhawan in an interview said that while he is planning to get married, but there's nothing concrete right now. He said, "Everyone is talking about this [marriage] for the last two years. There is nothing concrete right now. There is so much uncertainty in the world right now, but if things settle down, then maybe this year. I mean I am planning for it definitely soon. But let there be more certainty."



The rumour-mill started buzzing when during a segment on her show, Kareena was heard referring Natasha as Varun's fiancee confirming rumours of the couple's impending wedding. Speaking of marriage, Varun said, "See, marriage, coming into this time period when you have been with someone for so long... I felt like getting married after I saw my brother and my bhabhi. When I saw my niece Niara, I was like, ‘This is good.’”

The actor admitted that both he and Natasha would have preferred a live-in relationship but his family wants the two to get married. "Natasha and her parents have been pretty chill in that sense but I think after a certain period, you decide that you want to live with each other. She and I wouldn’t have minded a live-in relationship but my parents wanted us... Because I have my own place now,” he said.