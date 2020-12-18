Kareena Kapoor confirms Varun Dhawan's engagement to Natasha Dalal

Kareena Kapoor just confirmed Varun Dhawan's engagement to longtime-girlfriend Natasha Dalal. Kareena, who is currently shooting for her radio chat show 'What Women Want' had actor Varun Dhawan as one of her guests recently.



During a segment Kareena was heard referring Natasha as Varun's fiancee confirming rumours of the couple's impending wedding. The two have been dating for a long time and the buzz is that the couple will be tying the knot early next year.



Speaking of marraige, Varun said, "See, marriage, coming into this time period when you have been with someone for so long... I felt like getting married after I saw my brother and my bhabhi. When I saw my niece Niara, I was like, ‘This is good.’”

The actor admitted that both he and Natasha would have preferred a live-in relationship but his family wants the two to get married. "Natasha and her parents have been pretty chill in that sense but I think after a certain period, you decide that you want to live with each other. She and I wouldn’t have minded a live-in relationship but my parents wanted us... Because I have my own place now,” he said.



Media reports stated that the two were scheduled to get married in Thailand this year itself but had to cancel the plan due to the pandemic.



Varun Dhawan is currently promoting his upcoming release 'Coolie No 1' which has been directed by his father David Dhawan and co-stars Sara Ali Khan.