Twitter abuzz with Katrina Kaif's pregnancy rumours, netizens question her absence from limelight

Netizens are wondering where is Katrina Kaif as she hasn't been seen in public since Karan Johar’s extravagant 50th birthday bash that was held in May. Many are speculating that the actress is pregnant and is avoiding public appearances to keep her pregnancy a secret. The actress has not commented on the rumours yet.

Since she hasn't been posting pictures on her Instagram since May, fans are wondering why the actress has vanished from the face of the earth. Twitter is abuzz with Katrina's pregnancy rumours and everyone is waiting for the diva to announce her pregnancy.

Meanwhile, ETimes recently asked netizens what they think about Katrina's absence in a post. In most responses, netizens said that she is pregnant. And, one fan even went on to predict that she will announce her pregnancy on her birthday.

One user wrote, "If u r pregnant, announce it like #AliaBhatt." Another wrote, "Maybe she is pregnant and needs some rest."

And, one user tweeted, "Pregnant and he will announce it on her birthday."

The actress tied the knot with Vicky Kaushal on December 9, 2021. Their wedding took place at the royal Hotel Six Senses Fort Barwara, Sawai Madhopur. And, the intimate affair was only attended by their families and close friends.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif will be next seen in ‘Phone Bhoot’, which stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. It is slated for release on October 7. The actress will also be seen in Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Jee Le Zaraa’. The film also stars Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt.

