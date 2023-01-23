'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' trailer out! Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor's chemistry wins internet

The trailer of Luv Ranjan’s most awaited romantic comedy ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ was released at a mega event today and the reaction was ecstatic. The trailer was a breath of fresh air, with crackling chemistry between the lead pair, stunning visuals, hilarious dialogues and a concept which is as fun, unexpected and twisted as the title itself and yet totally relatable. 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' seems to be the one film that can bring romance back to the theatre, but in 2023 style.

Standup king Anubhav Singh Bassi, who is making his acting debut with this film, took the mic to host the event, and he literally brought the house down with his witty one-liners and set the stage up for the launch of the most entertaining trailer of the year.

When the Jhoothi Shraddha and the Makkaar Ranbir joined the stage with director Luv Ranjan, the anecdotes flowed and it was visible that the shoot of the film was as much fun as it looked on the screen. The trailer also gave a glimpse of the fantastic music that is in the movie with the magic of Pritam, Amitabh Bhattacharya and Arijit Singh coming together.

Audiences have waited for a long time for a genuine young rom-com film and TJMM surely has all the boxes checked. The trailer makes the anticipation for the film climb a couple of notches higher. The film will hit screens worldwide on Holi, 8th March 2023.

Director Luv Ranjan, who is known for his unique brand of films and is the flag bearer of contemporary romance, said, "Love is a complicated subject, but why not have some fun while we try and unravel relationships in today’s world? The world and vibe of the film have been brought alive by the super-talented pair of Shradha and Ranbir and my brilliant crew. I am hoping for audiences across all ages, young and young at heart to have a good time in the theatres while they relate to their own romance when they watch the film."

Helmed by Luv Ranjan, the film is presented by T- Series' Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar.

