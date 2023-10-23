Tiger 3 song Leke Prabhu Ka Naam! Salman and Katrina are back to make you groove

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's highly-anticipated film Tiger 3 is all set to release this Diwali (Nov 12). But, before the big release, makers are keeping the excitement of the fans on the edge with the new releases. A week after the trailer dropped, the first song from the film, titled ''Leke Prabhu Ka Naam'' is here.

Apart from thrilling and dramatic sequences, the Tiger franchise has made a special place in the hearts of millions of fans with the ultimate hits like ''Dil Diyan Gallan'', ''Saiyaara'', ''Mashallah'', and ''Swag Se Swagat'' among others. Therefore, the expectations of the audience are sky-high!



Tiger 3's first song ''Leke Prabhu Ka Naam''

On Monday, makers dropped the first song from the film, titled ''Leke Prabhu Ka Naam.'' Shot in the picturesque lands of Turkey, the high-beat single brings Salman and Katrina dancing together in the song after years of gap.

Wearing poppy and stylish outfits, Salman and Katrina's chemistry in the song will surely leave you impressed.

Watch the song below:

The song holds a special place in the hearts of the audience, as this is the first collaboration between Salman and Arijit Singh. The two have come together after ending their years-long feud.

Composed by Pritam, the song is penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya and sung by Arijit and Nikhita Gandhi.

Talking about the song, Salman said, ''Katrina and I have some great songs together and I understand that the expectation from people every time we do a song together will be sky high! I’m very confident that Leke Prabhu Ka Naam will make people happy."

He added, “It is a dance track that I personally love. It is probably one of the best dance tracks of my career!''

The third film of the blockbuster franchise will be helmed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Aditya Chopra. It will bring back Salman as Indian spy Avinash Singh Rathore, aka Tiger, and Katrina as Pakistani spy Zoya.

The first film of the action thriller series Ek tha Tiger came out in 2012. Subsequently, a second film in the franchise titled Tiger Zinda Hai came out in 2017.

Tiger 3 trailer

The highly anticipated trailer of Tiger 3 was unveiled on October 16. The gripping trailer indicates that this time Tiger (Salman) is fighting for his family. The trailer showcases Tiger living a happy life with his wife Zoya (Katrina) and son. Soon, things turn upside down as he starts receiving threats. The trailer features a small glimpse of the antagonist played by Emraan Hashmi.

main antagonist played by Emraan Hashmi whose character seems to have some old enmity with Tiger. The film also stars Revathi, Riddhi Dogra, Vishal Jethwa, Kumud Mishra and others. Shah Rukh Khan will make a cameo as Pathaan in the film.

Tiger 3 will be released in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil across India on November 12, 2023.

