This is what the spine looks like: Bollywood supports Jaya Bachchan's statements in RS

Several Bollywood stars have come out and spoken in support of veteran actress Jaya Bachchan. The veteran star and Rajya Sabha MP on Tuesday slammed those who are tarnishing image of the Indian film industry in the Upper House of the Parliament.



Speaking in her support, Taapsee Pannu tweeted, "For we have always stood by the initiatives, causes, and awareness campaigns. It`s time for payback. Hitting the nail on its head and how! Yet again a woman from the industry spoke up #Respect"

Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha also hailed Bachchan`s statement and said that this is what "spine" looks like. "I send my greetings to Jaya ji. Those who don`t know can see that this is what the spine looks like," Sinha tweeted.

Dia Mirza too tweeted in support and wrote, "Jayaji is absolutely right. So grateful that she spoke up for our industry. We are always committed to contribute towards social upliftment and social good. The industry has always helped governments. This vilification of our film industry is unjust and condemnable."

The official twitter handle of Producers Guild Of India shared Mrs Bachchan's speech video and applauded her for speaking up for the film industry.

Farhan Akhtar tweeted, "Respect. She has always stood up to be counted when it mattered. #JayaBachchan"

The Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan had given a zero hour notice in the Upper House over an alleged conspiracy to defame the film industry.



She stated that people working in the entertainment industry are 'flogged' by social media.

