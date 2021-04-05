This is how Priyanka Chopra celebrated Easter 2021

Priyanka Chopra’s Easter Day celebrations were all about desserts and flowers.

Priyanka shared pictures of the celebrations on her Instagram profile. She captioned the post: "Happy Easter to everyone celebrating. Lots of love and joy!"

See the post here:

Happy Easter to everyone celebrating. Lots of love and joy! 🐣 pic.twitter.com/LjRf0Hc7DP — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) April 4, 2021 ×

The picture, however, doesn’t feature Priyanka or her husband Nick Jonas in it.

Priyanka Chopra married singer Nick Jonas in December 2018.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in Ramin Bahrani's film ‘The White Tiger’ this year. She has Matrix 4 in the pipeline with Keanu Reeves and ‘Text For You’.