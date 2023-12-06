The Archies premiere: Khans, Bachchans and Kapoors attend the big night

One would get tired of counting the number of celebrities that attended the grand premiere of The Archies on Tuesday night in Mumbai. All roads led to NMACC where the grand premiere of the film took place. The Indian film industry's who's who attended the grand event and welcomed the six newcomers who are making their debut in the Zoya Akhtar film. The cast of The Archies comprising of - Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda, Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Dot, and Yuvraj Menda walked the red carpet dressed in their glamorous best.

Shah Rukh Khan came and posed with his entire family. The Bachchans came in full force with the head of the family, Amitabh Bachchan making a rare public appearance along with wife Jaya Bachchan, daughter Shweta Nanda, son-in-law Nikhil Nanda, son Abhishek Bachchan, daughter in law Aishwarya Rai and granddaughters Navya and Aaradhya. Amitabh Bachchan's younger brother Ajitabh Bachchan.