LIVE TV
ugc_banner

The Archies premiere: Khans, Bachchans and Kapoors attend the big night

MumbaiEdited By: Shomini SenUpdated: Dec 06, 2023, 06:13 PM IST
main img

Photograph:(Twitter)

Follow Us

Story highlights

One would get tired of counting the number of celebrities that attended the grand premiere of The Archies on Tuesday night in Mumbai.

One would get tired of counting the number of celebrities that attended the grand premiere of The Archies on Tuesday night in Mumbai. All roads led to NMACC where the grand premiere of the film took place. The Indian film industry's who's who attended the grand event and welcomed the six newcomers who are making their debut in the Zoya Akhtar film. The cast of The Archies comprising of - Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda, Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Dot, and Yuvraj Menda walked the red carpet dressed in their glamorous best.

×

Shah Rukh Khan came and posed with his entire family. The Bachchans came in full force with the head of the family, Amitabh Bachchan making a rare public appearance along with wife Jaya Bachchan, daughter Shweta Nanda, son-in-law Nikhil Nanda, son Abhishek Bachchan, daughter in law Aishwarya Rai and granddaughters Navya and Aaradhya. Amitabh Bachchan's younger brother Ajitabh Bachchan. 

×
×
×
×

Also in attendance were the Kapoors. Ranbir Kapoor came with Neetu Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor walked in with Malaika Arora and Karan Johar. Khushi Kapoor's family - dad Boney Kapoor, siblings Janhvi, Anshula and Arjun Kapoor and cousins Rhea and Shanaya were also present at the do to celebrate the new debutants.

×
×
×
×
×
×
×
×
×

The Archies based on the iconic comic book has been adapted by Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar who has also helmed the film. The Archies releases on Netflix on December 7. 

author

Shomini Sen

Shomini has written on entertainment and lifestyle for the most part of her career. While writing on cinema remains her first love, her other interest lies in topics like gender, society and Indian literature. You can follow her on Twitter @shominisen

RELATED

Taylor Swift named TIME magazine's Person of the Year for 2023

Barbie Cinematic Universe? Greta Gerwig addresses potential Ken movie spinoff

When Margot Robbie asked Oppenheimer producer to move his film if he was scared of box office clash

Topics