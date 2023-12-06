The Archies premiere: Khans, Bachchans and Kapoors attend the big night
One would get tired of counting the number of celebrities that attended the grand premiere of The Archies on Tuesday night in Mumbai. All roads led to NMACC where the grand premiere of the film took place. The Indian film industry's who's who attended the grand event and welcomed the six newcomers who are making their debut in the Zoya Akhtar film. The cast of The Archies comprising of - Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda, Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Dot, and Yuvraj Menda walked the red carpet dressed in their glamorous best.
Countless emotions 💛 pic.twitter.com/HZF7ifWQv6— Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) December 6, 2023
Shah Rukh Khan came and posed with his entire family. The Bachchans came in full force with the head of the family, Amitabh Bachchan making a rare public appearance along with wife Jaya Bachchan, daughter Shweta Nanda, son-in-law Nikhil Nanda, son Abhishek Bachchan, daughter in law Aishwarya Rai and granddaughters Navya and Aaradhya. Amitabh Bachchan's younger brother Ajitabh Bachchan.
The Royal Parivaar of Bollywood At The Archies Premiere 😍 Abram Looks So damn cute ❤️ be careful he will steal your Hearts, Just like his Handsome Papa ♥️ @iamsrk #ShahRukhKhan #TheArchies #DunkiDrop4 #DunkiTrailer pic.twitter.com/cpWgyYmsMn— SRKs ARMY (@TeamSRKsArmy) December 5, 2023
Also in attendance were the Kapoors. Ranbir Kapoor came with Neetu Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor walked in with Malaika Arora and Karan Johar. Khushi Kapoor's family - dad Boney Kapoor, siblings Janhvi, Anshula and Arjun Kapoor and cousins Rhea and Shanaya were also present at the do to celebrate the new debutants.
The Archies based on the iconic comic book has been adapted by Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar who has also helmed the film. The Archies releases on Netflix on December 7.