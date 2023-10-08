Tejas trailer out: Kangana Ranaut is in a ruthless fight against terrorism

On Indian Air Force Day (Oct. 8), the thrilling trailer for Kangana Ranaut's film Tejas was released. The war drama has been written and directed by Sarwesh Mewara and has Kangana playing the role of Indian Air Force pilot Tejas Gill.

The gripping trailer is full of action and patriotism, with a pinch of emotional drama. The film is scheduled to hit theatres on October 27.

Tejas trailer

The two-minute trailer begins with fighter jet on-air combat. Soon, we are introduced to Kangana's character, who has been considered for the important mission against terrorism. Further, she was assigned to rescue an Indian engineer turned spy from neighbouring country Pakistan.

The trailer is packed with stunning shots of aerial battles between fighter aircraft.

Watch the trailer below.

Along with the trailer, the makers wrote, ''Tejas’ is the story of the courageous female IAF officer - Tejas Gill, who’s determined to safeguard the nation at all costs. It’s India’s first air action film which also showcases India’s first indigenous fighter jet - Tejas. With the motto of ‘Bharat Ko Chhedoge, Toh Chhodenge Nahi’, the makers of Uri are set to bring another ultimate patriotic film!”

In the background, Kangaga narrates some patriotic dialogue, such as ''Zaroori nahi hai har bar baatcheet hone chahiye, jung ke maidan mein ab jung hone chahiye.'' (The necessity of dialogue every time is not required now, there should be a battle in the battlefield.), ''When in doubt think about the nation,'' ''Bharat ko chhedoge toh chhodenge nahi'' and others.

Previously, Kangana had shared images from her meeting with real-life Air Force officers while filming the movie. In the caption, Kangana wrote, “My herogiri turned into a total fangiri when asli Air Force officers and soldiers landed in the same hangar as we are shooting our movie Tejas... They already knew about this upcoming movie and showed eagerness to watch it … this brief meeting was absolutely pleasant and encouraging…. Jai Hind.”

Apart from Kangana, the movie stars Anshul Chauhan, Anuj Khurana, Varun Mitra, Veenah Naair, Mirko Quani, and Rohed Khan.

