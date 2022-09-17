Take a day off and enjoy! Bollywood pours in birthday wishes as PM Narendra Modi turns 72

Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi has turned a year older today. On the special occasion, his millions of supporters and well-wishers flooded social media with their heartfelt wishes.



Many Bollywood celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, and Ajay Devgn among others came forward to extend their warm wishes to Prime Minister Modi.



Taking to his Twitter account Shah Rukh Khan appreciated Prime Minister's work and urged him to take a day off and enjoy his birthday. His tweet reads, ''Your dedication for the welfare of our country and its people is highly appreciated. May you have the strength and health to achieve all your goals. Take a day off and enjoy your Birthday, sir. Happy Birthday @narendramodi.''

Akshay Kumar, who is an ardent follower of PM Modi, shared a picture of them together as he shared warm wishes.

''Your vision, your warmth, and your capacity to work…just some of the many things that I find deeply inspiring. Happy Birthday @narendramodi ji. Wish you health, happiness and a glorious year ahead. 🙏🏻''

Alia Bhatt tweeted ''Happy Birthday to our Hon’ble @PMOIndia@narendramodi ji. Here’s wishing you good health and a lifetime of inspiring leadership.''

Actor Anil Kapoor shared pictures from a meeting with PM Modi along with a caption, "A very Happy Birthday to the man who has put India on the world map in a way we could never have imagined...the harbinger of acche din, the leader of our proud nation. May you live long and stay healthy! @narendramodi."

Veteran actor Anupam Kher also posted a video of PM Modi delivering a speech. He captioned the video. "Honorable Prime Minister Mr. @narendramodi ji! Happy birthday and congratulations to you! May God grant you long and healthy age! You`re trying to uphold every responsibility you take under oath and will continue for many years to come! Thank you for your leadership! Happy Birthday Prime Minister #NarendraModiJi! #India #BirthdayWishes," he wrote.

Actor Kangana Ranaut penned a sweet message for PM Modi on her Insta stories. The actor shared an old picture of herself with PM Modi from an event. She wrote, "Happy birthday honorable Prime Minister @narendramodi. From selling tea on railway platforms as a child to becoming the most powerful man on this planet, what an incredible journey... we wish you a long, long life, but like Rama, like Krishna, like Gandhi, you are immortal. Now etched forever in the conscious of this nation and beyond. You will love forever. Nothing can erase your legacy that`s why I call you an Avatar... blessed to have you as our leader."

'Bholaa' actor Ajay Devgn also extended birthday wishes on his Twitter handle. The actor shared a picture with a caption. "Happy birthday honorable Prime Minister @narendramodi. Your leadership inspires and me. Wishing you good health and a great year ahead Sir."

(With inputs from the agencies)



