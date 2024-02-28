Taapsee Pannu to marry long time beau Mathias Boe in March?

Wedding season is upon Bollywood. After Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's grand wedding in Goa looks like another actress is all set to tie the knot. Taapsee Pannu, who was last seen in Dunki, is reportedly getting married to her long-time beau Mathias Boe.

Several reports suggest that the couple will have an intimate ceremony in March in the city of Udaipur, in Rajasthan. The wedding is going to be low-key and will only have close family and friends in attendance.



The wedding ceremony will have a blend of Sikh and Christian rituals- keeping in mind the diverse backgrounds of the two.



Taapsee and Mathias have been together for a decade but have kept their relationship mostly low-key.

In a recent podcast with Raj Shamani, Taapsee discussed her journey in the film industry and her long-term relationship with Mathias. She said she has been in a committed relationship with Boe for a decade. The actress revealed they met during her Bollywood debut (Chashme Baddoor).



“I am the same person (Mathias) for the past 10 years. I started acting 13 years back and I met him the year I was making my debut in Bollywood, and I have been with the same person since then. I have no thoughts of leaving him or being with anyone else because I am way too happy in the relationship," Taapsee had said during the interview.

Who is Mathias Boe?



Mathias Boe a Danish badminton player, who debuted internationally in 1998. He is a former Olympic medallist and world no 1. He won gold at the 2015 European Games and the silver medal at the 2012 Summer Olympics. He was also a two-time European champion, winning in 2012 and 2017. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mathias Boe (@mathias.boe) × Last year, Boe took to Instagram to wish Taapsee on her birthday. The post was accompanied with a cute photo of the two.