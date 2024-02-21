Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani share dreamy photos of their wedding

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are now officially married. The couple took to Instagram to share their first photos of their wedding. Rakul wore a pink-peach legenga with heavy diamond jewellery while her groom, Jackky Bhagnani wore a cream-gold sherwani. He too accessorised his look with an enormous diamond necklace. Bioth the bride and groom were dressed in Tarun Tahlani's creations.



"Mine now and forever 21-02-2024 #abdonobhagna-ni,” they captioned the post. Several celebrities including Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Jacqueline Fernandez wished the couple.



Rakul Preet Singh- Jackky Bhagnani's twin wedding



The couple had a Sikh ceremony earlier on Wednesday afternoon and it was followed with a wedding following Sindhi customs. The wedding took place at ITC Grand Hotel in South Goa and several Bollywood stars including Shahid Kapoor with wife Mira, Varun Dhawan with wife Natasha, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra, Ayushmann Khurrana and wife Tahira Kashyap were all in attendance.

Earlier, a source close to the couple told India Today, "Rakul Preet Singh’s 'Chuddha' ceremony is scheduled for the morning. Then the couple will take the saath pheras after 3.30 pm at the ITC Grand South Goa. Rakul and Jackky will have two wedding ceremonies: Anand Karaj and a Sindhi-style ceremony, reflecting both their cultures. The choice of an early evening wedding reflects the couple's desire for a bright and cheerful start to their marital journey."