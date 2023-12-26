Taali makers Arjun & Kartk on making content with unique setting, premise and layered characters

Indian show makers Arjun and Kartk enjoyed a great year in the creative space as they crafted a beautifully appealing story of real-life transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant and made her daily struggles and fight for voice in the society known to the world. Titled Taali, the biographical TV series directed by Ravi Jadhav, featured former Miss Universe-actress Sushmita Sen who played the lead role of Sawant and proved her mettle as an actress.

Now that we wrap the year on a high note with many successes at the box office, we got in touch with Arjun and Kartk, to get behind their creative vision for such stories and more.

Here are the edited excerpts from our long conversation:

Q: How did you start working together and what inspired you to create these successful projects?



A: Our collaborative journey commenced in 2013. Before that, we were affiliated with Reliance Broadcast Network Ltd. During that time, Arjun led the business for the entire television network, while I served as the All-India Marketing Head for 92.7 Big FM. In 2013, we launched GSEAMS, focusing explicitly on marketing for diverse films. Before venturing into the studio business, we formulated strategies for over 45 Marathi movies. Initially, our focal point was Maharashtra, given the niche appeal of Marathi content. Since our first foray, Fugay, we have successfully produced approximately 15 films.



In 2020, we stepped into the web series domain with Samantar in Marathi. From that point up to our recent release, Taali, we have aimed to present engaging content to a global audience, and we're grateful for the positive response we have received. As creators, it brings us joy to see our work resonate with viewers.



Q: What is your creative process like? How do you come up with such interesting story ideas?



A: In terms of content, our primary focus is on identifying compelling themes and stories. When we delve into stories, we don't limit ourselves to fiction, adventure, or thrillers; a project can encompass a wide range of genres. Our themes are also inspired by real-life stories like Taali, individuals driving positive change in society, current affairs, news, biographies, and various books.

We also consider the potential appeal of a theme, assessing if people would like to see it and if it brings something new to the ongoing discourses. We also deliberate on whether the story needs to be shared with the world. This approach forms the core of our content strategy.

Q: You’ve been in the trade for sometime now. What are some challenges you faced as creators at the start of this journey?



A: Navigating the intricacies of filmmaking involves addressing various factors, from assembling the crew and overseeing shooting to planning, marketing, and ensuring the final product reaches the right audience on the appropriate platform. Dedication and hard work are essential in this process. While challenges are an inherent part of the profession, unexpected hurdles may arise, demanding a steadfast belief in our instincts.

For instance, when we embarked on creating a web series based on the life of transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant, we anticipated certain obstacles, especially since the subject is considered taboo by many. Breaking stereotypes proved to be a formidable task. Nevertheless, trusting our instincts proved right, and with an outstanding performance by Sushmita Sen, it became one of the most-watched series in India.





Q: What are your thoughts on the future of the entertainment industry? Do you have a plan to stay ahead of the curve?



A: Much has been discussed about the impact of COVID-19, and how the entertainment industry has overcome the pandemic-induced setbacks with the help of OTT platforms. Now, let's shift our focus to 2024 and beyond, where OTT platforms and the film industry will co-exist, offering even greater potential as far as entertainment goes. In the realm of web series, content creators must continue to master theme-identification, recognising it as a key element. It's crucial to acknowledge that our audience is exposed to varied content, be it films or web series, from around the world.