Sunny Leone shines at the Cannes red carpet as she attends Kennedy premiere: Proudest moment of my career

It is truly a moment for Indian cinema. Anurag Kashyap walked the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival 2023 along with the cast of his new film Kennedy. The film premiered at the Midnight section of the festival on Wednesday and its lead cast Rahul Bhat and Sunny Leone sashayed down the red carpet dressed in their best along with the proud filmmaker.



Leone, dressed in a satin peach gown with a thigh-high slit, exuded glamour on the red carpet as she smiled and posed for the camera. She sported red lips and kept her hair up in a bun and waved at the crowd before entering the theatre for the screening of the film. This is Sunny's first time at Cannes - that too for the screening of her film, which made the occasion even more special.



Sharing photos from the red carpet, Sunny wrote on Instagram, "The proudest moment of my career so far! Thank you @anuragkashyap10 for this moment! And @itsrahulbhat for letting me be share the screen with you in this amazing performance! Love you both! #kennedy @festivaldecannes @zeestudiosofficial

"The world premiere of #kennedy and I could not be more proud to represent Indian cinema. Such an amazing moment for myself and the entire team!" wrote Sunny as she shared more photos of the night.

Before her red carpet moment, the actress in an interview with PTI, disclosed how she came about auditioning for Kennedy and eventually bagged the role. She said, "Ten people were sitting there. I gave the audition. The director said you are right for the role and then turned to all the others and asked what they felt. That was a real test." Sunny added.