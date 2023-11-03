Sunny Deol opens up about teaming up with Aamir Khan for Lahore 1947

The upcoming film Lahore, 1947 produced under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions is one of the most anticipated films to come out of Indian cinema. The periodic film boasts one of the most prominent and creative names of the entertainment industry, as the trio of Sunny Deol, Rajkumar Santoshi, and Aamir Khan are teaming up for the first time for this film.



The film was announced last month soon after the stupendous success of Gadar 2. What makes the announcement even more important is the fact that Sunny Deol and Aamir Khan have had very iconic box-office clashes as competitors in the past, where both have eventually emerged victorious.

The first iconic clash at the ticket window was witnessed in 1990 when Aamir Khan’s Dil and Sunny Deol’s Ghayal were released on the same day. Then, in 1996, it was Raja Hindustani vs. Ghatak, followed by the most epic Box Office clash of Indian cinema in 2001, when Lagaan was released on the same day as Gadar. Now, for the very first time, the duo has come together and joined hands on a project.

Recently, during his appearance on Koffee With Karan Season 8, Sunny Deol was asked by the host, Karan Johar, to share the moment when he and Aamir decided to collaborate. Sunny Deol said, "When Aamir Khan came to the success party of Gadar 2, he came to me and said that he wanted to meet me. I surprisingly asked myself what it was all about, and the next day we met, we discussed some ideas and possibilities for cooperation, and after the conclusion, we came to this project, and that's how it happened."

