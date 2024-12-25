New Delhi

Ayushmann Khurrana is the new Prem!

Ace filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya just announced a new film with Ayushmann Khurrana. He will be bringing back his Prem in a romantic saga.

Sooraj Barjatya gets his new Prem

According to various media reports, Sooraj Barjatya has signed Ayushmann Khurrana to play the new age Prem for his next film. Sooraj and Ayushmann have been getting along well for some time and the filmmaker is said to experiment a bit with a new star cast.

A source close to the film told Pinkvilla, "Sooraj ji was looking to cast someone who has an image among the family audiences, and who better than Ayushmann Khurrana to play the new age Prem on the big screen. The duo has gelled well, and Ayushmann loved the world that Sooraj Barjatya is looking to create with his next.”

"Sooraj ji, on the other hand, feels that Ayushmann has the innocence and charm in him to play Prem," they shared.

The film is yet to get its title but this is certain that it will be a love story against the backdrop of Indian culture and will go on floors in summer 2025.

The source added, "Ayushmann Khurrana and Sooraj Barjatya have already connected well, and the latter is now looking to cast a top actress to play the part of the female lead in the film. On having the lead pair in place, Sooraj Barjatya will proceed towards casting the big ensemble for his next directorial. Much like all previous films, this one too will be a star-cast heavy film, though led by Ayushmann Khurrana and the female protagonist.”

Sooraj Barjatya’s films

Sooraj Barjatya is credited with building a romantic hero image for Salman Khan. The duo have worked on massively successful films like Maine Pyaar Kiya, Hum Aapke Hain Kaun, Hum Saath Saath Hai, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo among others.