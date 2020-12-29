Sonam Kapoor to start shoot for Bollywood remake of Korean thriller 'Blind' in Scotland

Sonam Kapoor is back in action as Bollywood actress is now shooting for Bollywood remake of hit Korean action thriller ‘Blind’. The shooting will begin in Glasgow, Scotland for the 2011 thriller film.

The film is led by Sonam Kapoor. Other stars in the film are Purab Kohli and Vinay Pathak.

The film ‘Blind’ follows a woman who loses her sight after a car accident, only to find her other senses develop, allowing her to help the police in an ongoing investigation.

The Bollywood remake is directed by feature debutant Shome Makhija.

As for the filming, ‘Blind’ will have a start-to-finish schedule in Glasgow, adhering to COVID-19 protocols. Mainland Scotland went into a Tier 4-level lockdown in recent days, but film and TV production is still allowed to continue as long as guidelines are followed.

