Sidharth Malhotra & Kiara Advani wedding latest update: New date, venue guest list photos all you need to know

Sidharth-Kiara wedding: The young star couple of B-town is all set to tie the knot in Jaisalmer. The occasion will be attended by friends and families and also by many Bollywood celebrities like Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput. According to reports, the couple has decided on a no-phone policy and requested their guests and the staff of Suryagarh Palace, where the marriage will be held, to avoid posting any pictures and videos from the wedding.

Meanwhile, preparations have already started at the hotel and special security arrangements have been made to monitor security for the VVIP guests. Notably, Shah Rukh Khan's ex-bodyguard, Yasin, is looking after the security arrangements for this high-profile wedding. Earlier the wedding date of Sid-Kiara was known to be on 6 February, but according to the latest updates, the wedding date has been changed to 7 February at Suryagarh Farms in Jaisalmer. Earlier on 4 February, Kiara Advani was spotted at the airport with friend and designer Manish Malhotra. She was wearing an all-white outfit with a bright pink shawl wrapped around her shoulders.

Here are some more updates on the Sidharth-Kiara wedding:



1. Kiara Advani's longtime publicist Sanchita Trivedi was also spotted along with other friends at the airport before leaving for Jaisalmer.

2. A source was revealed to India Today, "A special performance has been organised by family members for the couple. Apart from the couple dancing to their hit numbers, the playlist for the evening includes Kala Chashma, Bijlee, Rangisaari, Disco Deewane, and Nachne De Saare, among others." 3. Actor Armaan Jain, along with his wife Anissa Malhotra, arrived at Jaisalmer airport for the Sidharth Malhotra - Kiara Advani wedding. Kiara performed a dance number at Armaan and Anissa's wedding in 2020.

4. According to Bollywood Hungama, Kiara Advani's brother Mishaal will be performing a special song for the couple during the sangeet ceremony. Mishaal is a rapper, composer and music producer.

5. Sidharth Malhotra's nani (grandmother) shared her happiness at his upcoming nuptials with Kiara Advani. She told the gathered media at the Jaisalmer airport, "Bahut khushi hain (I'm very happy)."

6. Industrialist Akash Ambani was also spotted at the private airport, accompanied by his high security. The rumours of Sid and Kiara's dating started when both of them posted pictures of each other on their Instagram. Both stars tried a lot to keep their relationship low-key but fans were smart enough to connect the dots. In the past also, other celebrity couples like Virat-Anushka and Vicky-Katrina tried to keep their brewing love away from the limelight. But fans were always quick to connect the dots and knew that couples were dating.