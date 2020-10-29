Shraddha Kapoor to play Naagin in trilogy produced by Nikhil Dwivedi

Shraddha Kapoor has been roped in to play the shape-shifting serpent Naagn in new trilogy produced by Nikhil Dwivedi.

The trilogy titled Naagin will be helmed by Vishal Furia.

It is being described as a love story.

Earlier, during the promotions of ‘Baaghi 3’, Shraddha Kapoor had said, “It’s an absolute delight for me to play a naagin on screen. I have grown up watching, admiring and idolising Sridevi ma’am’s Nagina and Nigahen and always wanted to play a similar role rooted in Indian traditional folklore. It’s like playing an iconic character, which has always been so fascinating for the audience.”

The makers are planning to mount the trilogy with VFX and special effects.

Naagin is one character that has been portrayed several times on the Indian TV as well as feature films. The most popular one was recently portrayed by late Indian actress Sridevi.