Shilpa Shetty served notice by Lucknow police in wellness centre fraud case

A cheating case has been filed against Shilpa Shetty’s wellness centre in Uttar Pradesh recently.

DK Thakur, Lucknow Police Commissioner, confirmed the same in a statement, “A cheating case was filed against the managing director and director of IOSIS wellness centre by a person from Lucknow for cheating in a franchisee deal. It was found that Shilpa Shetty is the chairperson of the company so we have now served a notice, which was handed over personally at her residence and she has been asked to explain her side of the story in the case.”

However, Shilpa Shetty’s business partner, Kiran Bawa, has posted on social media that the actress and her mother—Sunanda Shetty—are no longer a part of her wellness spa and that she’s the former chairman of the company.



Bawa wrote, “l am addressing this post as a responsible person, being the chairperson of IOSIS Spa & Wellness Private Limited and therefore request people to please verify and confirm facts before posting and sharing it on social media or such other platforms. Ms Shilpa Shetty and her mother Ms Sunanda Shetty has no connection with IOSIS. We parted ways amicably long ago.”



Shilpa Shetty’s husband—Raj Kundra—is meanwhile embroiled in a pornography case and was arrested on July 18.



Kundra has reportedly filed multiple bail applications, stating that there is no material evidence against him, but all of those were opposed by the police.



Since Kundra is a British citizen, the police fear that he may flee the country if bail is granted to him. They also allege that he will continue to make pornographic videos if he’s let out on bail.