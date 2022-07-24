'Shamshera' BO collection day 2: Ranbir Kapoor-starrer maintains a flat trend, earns Rs 10 crore

Ranbir Kapoor’s film 'Shamshera' had a slow start at the BO and it seems that the film will struggle to reach the numbers it expected throughout the week. Owing to bad reviews and low enthusiasm from fans, the film is barely touching the double-digit mark at the box office.

Even though the film released with the highest screen count in the post-pandemic era, it managed to collect a mere Rs 10 crore on its opening day and approximately Rs 10.25 crore on its second day, according to Box Office India. And, experts feel that less than favourable reviews and muted fan reactions are to be blamed for its below-average run.

The current trends indicate that the film might fall under the same hole as Akshay Kumar’s 'Samrat Prithviraj' and Kangana Ranaut-starrer 'Dhaakad'.

The film marks Ranbir Kapoor's comeback to cinema after a gap of nearly 4 years.

With a massive budget of approximately 150 crores, the film was touted to be a mass entertainer and to have all the elements that make a great commercial Bollywood potboiler. Ranbir is playing a double role in the film. Vaani Kapoor is playing the female lead, opposite Ranbir, in the movie.

