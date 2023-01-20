Shahid Kapoor on Kantara's success: Good content will always work

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor, who is currently gearing up for his OTT debut with 'Farzi', has spoken about the future of cinema, what works for the audience, 'Kantara's success and a lot more in a new interview. The actor furnished the recent example of the breakout success of 'Kantara' and said that good content will always work.

Speaking about the Kannada film, which has been written and directed by its lead actor Rishab Shetty, Shahid told IANS, "How would you judge a film like 'Kantara', man? It was not a spectacle when it was released. Of course, it is a spectacle to watch but it was the audience that made that film what it has become now."

Delving deeper, he stated, "It's more about how cinematic experience a film could provide. I agree that there is a clear demarcation between different content pieces but I don't see this as a change in trend. I just feel that multiple things have happened in the last three years and the differentiation is what I want to watch at home and what I am willing to watch in the theatres."

Further sharing his observation and insights, he expressed, "One thing that I have observed in the audience is that they are not willing to pay their hard-earned money for mediocre content. Unless your content is good, it has a certain scale, it has a certain entertainment quotient, it won't work. The audience wants to watch good content. They are willing to walk into the theatres but you have to bring your A-game to the table."

Changing the course of the conversation, the actor added, "Another thing is that the pandemic was very challenging for the entire fraternity because we work under certain conditions, this is a collaborative medium and there is a certain way of working. For instance, for 'Farzi', we hardly met before the shoot, we were constantly on Zoom calls trying to brainstorm from the confines of our homes staying as much safe as we could."

Shahid reiterated that filmmaking is a very touch-and-feel kind of job and one has to do a recce, visit the location and mark the boundaries for the shots, the props and the production design.

Shahid, who plays an artist turned counterfeiter in 'Farzi', shed some light on his character and said, "I found this character to be a very interesting dichotomy since he is an artiste, he creates something but his creation causes destruction to the economy in the long run.

"What I really love about Sunny (the character) is that I don't think he knows what he is or what he is capable of. I never judge the characters that I play, it's okay with me if people judge them or even hate them. My job as an actor is to put conviction and believability in my characters," he added.

"My favourite line of this character from the series is that he says he is helping the system by actually putting in more money. Every criminal has a justification for their actions and so does he," the actor concluded.

'Farzi' will premiere on Prime Video on February 10.

(With inputs from agencies)

