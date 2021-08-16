Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan forgot to share his graduation post with fans but he has a treat for them now

Shah Rukh Khan and wife Gauri’s eldest son Aryan is now a grownup!

Aryan Khan graduated a few months back but he did not share this with his social media followers who hype him every now and then.

Having forgotten sharing the “mandatory graduation post”, Aryan shared a picture and wrote, "Forgot about the mandatory graduation post. Better late than never I guess."

Aryan Khan graduated from University of South California's School of Cinematic Arts (batch of 2020). Before joining college, Aryan Khan was classmates with Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda at Sevenoaks School. Their batch passed out from school in 2016.

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan got married in 1991. They are proud parents of Aryan who is 23, Suhana who is 21 and AbRam who is 8. While Aryan Khan graduated from University Of South California, Suhana is pursuing her higher studies in New York.