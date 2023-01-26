Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan a massive worldwide hit, crosses Rs 100 crore on opening day

Despite the various controversies that preceded its release, Indian film star Shah Rukh Khan's action thriller Pathaan has proven to be a box office juggernaut, and on the first day itself. The film has crossed the Rs 100 mark worldwide. This is particularly remarkable as the film was released on a weekday and it has a long five-day weekend to cash in on. The film is directed by Siddharth Anand, who has earlier directed blockbuster action films like 'Bang Bang!' and 'War'. He also wrote the story on which the screenplay, penned by Shridhar Raghavan and Abbas Tyrewala, is based. Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia, and Ashutosh Rana also star.

Riding on highly positive reviews and hype, the film has managed to take the box office by storm. This is billed as SRK's comeback movie after 2018's Zero. Zero notably was a bomb at the box office, and also a miss with critics. Thus, there was a lot riding on Pathaan.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the film's figures on Twitter. He wrote, "‘PATHAAN’: ₹ 106 CR *GROSS* ON DAY 1 WORLDWIDE… #Pathaan demolishes #Worldwide opening day records for #Hindi films… #India + #Overseas *Gross* BOC on *Day 1* is ₹ 106 cr. PHENOMENAL."

Meanwhile, in India, the film became the highest first-day earner among all the Hindi movies. It opened with Rs 55 crore in its domestic market.

WION's film critic Shomini Sen gave the film a positive review. She wrote, "Does 'Pathaan' work despite the flaws? Yes, because of Shah Rukh Khan and the image he has so carefully cultivated over all these years. His character is an orphan who has been raised in an orphanage who never had a religion to follow. He was named Pathaan by a family in Afghanistan which saved him during a covert operation. 'Pathaan' the film does diss any religion but only the bad guys and makes SRK the superhero who places his country above all religious fanatism. Pretty much similar to how Khan has projected himself all these years."

