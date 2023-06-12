Shah Rukh Khan's Monday Evening Plan Is All About Watching Jawan With Atlee



Wait…What? Did Shah Rukh Khan just inform us that Jawan is ready? The actor, during a #AskSRK session on Twitter, replied to a fan who was keen on knowing what he was up to. The fan asked, “Hello Shah Rukh sir, what are your plans in the evening? #AskSRK.” Replying to the tweet, SRK wrote, “Was thinking will watch Jawan with Atlee.”

Check out the tweet here: Was thinking will watch Jawaan with Atlee…. https://t.co/cgG7vXeFpo — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 12, 2023 ×

The Twitter exchange excited fans. One of them wrote, “Jawan is ready? Sir jee.” Another said, “Watch but don't come back with spoilers.” Jawan is ready ? Sir jee — Sohail ✨ (@SOhAilStAR05) June 12, 2023 × Watch but don't come back with spoilers. — Farhan Usmani (@aGuyNamedFarhan) June 12, 2023 ×

“Kyu maje le rahe ho sir yaha to trailer b ni dikha rahe , khud movie dekhle maje le rahe… (Why are you playing with us. We haven’t seen the trailer yet, and you are watching the film and enjoying),” a user tweeted on the microblogging site. Kyu maje le rahe ho sir 🫥 yaha to trailer b ni dikha rahe , khud movie dekhle maje le rahe.. — Farhaan (@Its_Me_Farhaan) June 12, 2023 ×

“Hume bhi toh Jawan dikha do (Please show us Jawan),” a tweet read. Humein bhi to jawaan dikha doooooo😭😭😭 #askSRK — komolika🐿 (@shirreeeen) June 12, 2023 ×

Many fans requested the actor to just share the teaser of the film. “Thodi cheentein humpe bhi girao,teaser dikha k.” Thodi cheentein humpe bhi girao,teaser dikha k 😭🙏 — Sheikh Kaushik (@jeetofcourse) June 12, 2023 ×

A fan also questioned Shah Rukh Khan about his limited time for the Ask Me Anything session. The tweet read: “Ye hamesha aapke paas bs 15 min hi kyu hote hain, bhabhi ji ghar ka kaam aap se hi karwati hain kya?” As always, SRK showed off his witty side with a hilarious reply. “Beta apni kahaan humein na suna…jaa ghar ki saaf safai kar!! (Son, don’t tell me your story, go clean the house),” SRK wrote in his reply. Beta apni kahaan humein na suna…jaa ghar ki saaf safai kar!! https://t.co/IW6p6XakMI — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 12, 2023 ×

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is preparing for the release of Atlee’s Jawan. The film marks SRK’s second big budget release of the year after Pathaan, which proved to be his comeback after four-year hiatus. Jawan, which also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Sanya Malhotra, is slated to release on September 7.