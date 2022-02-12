Shah Rukh Khan's kids Aryan & Suhana attend IPL 2022 auction, pics go viral

The much-awaited IPL season is back and the mega auction of the Indian Premier League 2022 is underway in Bengaluru, India, just like the briefing event that took place on Friday, it seems like Shah Rukh Khan, KKR co-owner skipped the main event also and to fill his place, his son Aryan and daughter attended the auction.

The siblings were spotted sitting at the IPL 2022 auction, representing Kolkata Knight Riders. As soon as the star kids were clicked, their pictures went viral on social media. In the viral pictures, Aryan & Suhana were seen having a conversation amidst the auction. This time, both opted for formal attire.

Take a look:

Before the auction, the official Instagram handle of the team shared a photo featuring Suhana, Aryan and Juhi Chawla's daughter Jahnvi Mehta and all were seen discussing the strategy with KKR CEO Venky Mysore. Sharing the post, they wrote, ''A crash course in #IPLAuction strategies from the CEO to our Gen Next⏭ @VenkyMysore @suhanakhan2 @___aryan___ @jahnavi_mehta #AryanKhan #SuhanaKhan #JahnaviMehta #GalaxyOfKnights.''

Suhana also shared the same post on her Instagram story and captioned it with a purple heart.

They were earlier spotted at the pre-IPL Auction briefing too. Earlier, the pictures were shared by the Indian Premier League's Twitter account and showed Aryan and Suhana with the Kolkata Knight Riders team.

𝙋𝙧𝙚-𝙖𝙪𝙘𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣 𝙩𝙚𝙖𝙢 𝙗𝙧𝙞𝙚𝙛𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙗𝙚𝙛𝙤𝙧𝙚 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝘽𝙞𝙜 𝘿𝙖𝙮! 👌 👌



How excited are you for the #TATAIPLAuction 2022❓ 🤔 pic.twitter.com/R5TFi8g6XE — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) February 11, 2022

In the auction briefing, the brother-sister duo was seated on the last row with other members of KKR and was clad in casual attires with their masks on. The team's co-owner, Juhi Chawla was also represented by her daughter Jahnavi.



This marked Aryan's first public appearance since his arrest in the drugs case last year and his fans cheered for him on the tweets.

''My Name Is Khan & I am The Future King 👑 Of Bollywood,'' one user commented. Another wrote, ''Srk is always king of Bollywood and will always be.''



Take a look:

Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan at IPL pre auction briefing#IPLAuction pic.twitter.com/o2FCDLR43l — Troll SRK Haters (@trollsrkhaters5) February 11, 2022 ×

This was the first time Suhana would be attending the IPL auction, while Aryan had attended the IPL auction in the past as well.