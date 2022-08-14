Shah Rukh Khan & Gauri hoist Tricolour with their two sons at Mannat - see pics

The entire nation is all set to celebrate the 75th anniversary of its independence on 15th August. Marking the special occasion, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign and urged Indians to celebrate the day of freedom by hoisting the national flag in their homes.



Several celebrities have taken part in the initiative to mark the Amrit Mahotsav, and now just a day ahead of Independence day, Shah Rukh Khan and his family have also hoisted the flag on the terrace of their residence Mannat.

On Sunday evening, Khan's wife Gauri Khan shared a photo of them standing in front of the tricolour.



The photo features, SRK, and Gauri with their two sons Aryan and Abram standing in front of a huge Tricolour hoisted on the terrace. All of them are dressed in white colour. Shah Rukh and Aryan and Abram are wearing white t-shirts. Meanwhile, Gauri is looking smart in off- a white coat with golden buttons, paired with black jeans and white shoes.

Sharing the photo on her Instagram account, she wrote, ''Happy Independence day''.



Meanwhile, Khan also waved to his fans who were standing outside of Mannat from the terrace. The videos are going viral.



Fans have also reacted to the post with the hashtags #PathaanFirstDayFirstShow #Pathaan #ShahRukhKhan which led Khan and the movie name trend on Twitter.



''Pathaan will lift up the Bollywood. Mark this tweet,'' one fan wrote.

''King Khan waves to the FANs who were present outside Mannat ♥️ 🇮🇳 #HarGharTiranga #IndiaAt75 #IndependenceDay2022

#ShahRukhKhan,'' another fan tweeted.

SRK waves to the FANs who were present outside Mannat 🇮🇳



BOLLYWOOD PRIDE OF INDIA #PathaanFirstDayFirstShow



pic.twitter.com/TwUtVcwx4B — Amaan Khan (@AmaanSRKian) August 14, 2022 ×

After four years of break, Khan will make a smashing comeback next year with his action film `Pathaan`, co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The movie will release on January 25, 2023, on Republic day.



He is also set to star in Atlee`s 'Jawan' and Rajkumar Hirani`s `Dunki`. Most recently, Khan made a cameo in Aamir Khan`s `Laal Singh Chaddha` and R Madhavan`s `Rocketry'.

(With inputs from the agencies)