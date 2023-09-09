Sanjay Gupta recalls the time when Shah Rukh Khan bravely faced underworld threats

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is earning rave reviews from critics and audiences alike. Atlee's directorial is performing outstanding at the box office worldwide, and recently, director Sanjay Gupta shared his views on Khan's actioner.



Praising Khan's performance, Sanjay recalled the time when SRK was the only actor who stood against the underworld threats and faced them with bravery.

Gupta said he was compelled to share the time after he watched Khan's performance in his recently release film. Taking to X, earlier known as Twitter, the director wrote, ''I saw JAWAN. I feel compelled to share this. Back in the 90’s when the underworld bullying of film stars was at its peak, @iamsrk was THE ONLY star who never gave in. ‘Goli marni hai mar do, par tumhaare liye kaam nahin karoonga. Main Pathan hoon (Shoot me if you want to but I will not work for you ever; I am a Pathaan),’ he said. He’s the same today."

Shah Rukh Khan received threats from the underworld several times in the early and late 1990s.



Netizens were quick to react to the director's post. Even some users asked what the source was.



One user shared a screen grab of the time when Khan received threat calls. He wrote on X, earlier known as Twitter, ''A sharpshooter was hired by gangster Abu Salem to shoot SRK.. Still SRK didn't fear & calmly replied to Salem, "I don't tell you who to shoot, so don't tell me which film to do. #ShahRukhKhan : The REAL LIFE HERO..''



Another user wrote, ''SRK has always been fearless and the biggest outsider in Bollywood history.''



For the unversed, Sanjay is known for his acclaimed films like Aatish, Kaante, Shootout at Lokhandwala, Shootout at Wadala, Jazbaa, and more.



Jawan box office



Atlee's directorial has taken the box office by storm, and within a day of its release, the movie has shattered several box office records. On the very first day of its release, the film became the biggest Hindi opener of all time.

#Jawan is PHENOMENAL on Day 2 [working day, after *partial holiday* on Thu]… Biz jumped post 4.30 pm… Evening / night shows on 🔥🔥🔥… Metros, non-metros, mass pockets - the response is EXCEPTIONAL… Sat - Sun will witness BIGGG GAINS… ₹ 235 cr - ₹ 250 cr [*extended*… pic.twitter.com/xRjbsTG1Nt — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 9, 2023 ×

Within two days, the film has entered the Rs 100 crore club. Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh wrote,''#Jawan is PHENOMENAL on Day 2 [working day, after *partial holiday* on Thu]… Biz jumped post 4.30 pm… Evening / night shows on 🔥🔥🔥… Metros, non-metros, mass pockets - the response is EXCEPTIONAL… Sat - Sun will witness BIGGG GAINS… ₹ 235 cr - ₹ 250 cr [*extended* weekend] on the cards… Thu 65.50 cr, Fri 46.23 cr. Total: ₹ 111.73 cr. #Hindi. #India biz. #Boxoffice.''

