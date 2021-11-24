Samantha Ruth Prabhu steps out in thigh-high slit skirt-turned-sari, fans are gobsmacked

South Indian actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one elegant dresser!

The gorgeous megastar never shies away from experimenting with her looks, and those fashion risks have never let her--or the fans--down.

Samantha, who was seen in the second installment of hit series 'The Family Man 2' as terrorist Raji, was spotted at International Film Festival of India (IFFI), Goa, and had participated as a panelist in a discussion around cinema.

Reports suggest the young actor not only left the audience impressed with her quick wit and charming persona, but also left a mark with her impeccable--and very daring--fashion choice.

For the outing, Samantha wore a crimson red two-in-one skirt-sari better known as an Asteroidea set. It was designed by Kresha Bajaj.

The thigh-high slit added glamour to the already eye-catching outfit and the full sleeves blouse and a matching dupatta gave it the desi look it was also trying to achieve.

Samantha went for minimal make-up and accessorised her look with a pair of diamond studs and classic black heels.

She recently shared a note on the institution of marriage and women empowerment that was originally shared by Indian hockey captain Rani Rampal.

The note read, "Make your daughter so capable that you don't have to worry who will marry her. Instead of saving money for her wedding day, spend it on her education and most importantly, instead of preparing her for marriage, prepare her for herself. Teach her self-love, confidence, and that she can throat punch someone if she needs to."

The post was also a plea to all the parents out their to "teach their daughters self-love, confidence, and that she can throat punch someone if she needs to."

Check out all her pictures here: