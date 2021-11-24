Jennifer Lawrence is okay being paid less than Leonardo DiCaprio in 'Don't Look Up'. Here's why

Hollywood star Jennifer Lawrence has spoken about the pay gap in her upcoming film 'Don't Look Up'. The Netflix satire stars Lawrence and Leonardo Di Caprio in the lead and DiCaprio has been paid more than Lawrence for the film.



Speaking to Vanity Fair, Lawrence said she is okay with the pay disparity. "Leo brings in more box office than I do. I’m extremely fortunate and happy with my deal."



A report in Variety stated that DiCaprio received 20% more wages than Lawrence in the film. While Lawrence was paid $25m, DiCaprio received $30m.

"In other situations, what I have seen – and I'm sure other women in the workforce have seen as well – is that it's extremely uncomfortable to inquire about equal pay. And if you do question something that appears unequal, you're told it's not gender disparity but they can't tell you what exactly it is."



The satirical comedy 'Don't Look Up' is a multi-starrer where Lawrence plays a PHD student who discovers a comet that threatens to destroy Earth, and DiCaprio plays her professor who helps her in warning humanity. Meryl Streep plays the US President in the film with Jonas Hill as her son and aide.



Lawrence said she had asked to have a more prominent credit than DiCaprio.



"I was number one on the call sheet, so … I thought (the credits) should reflect that. Leo was very gracious about it."

Lawrence reportedly requested her name to appear fractionally earlier. "I guess maybe somewhere down the line, I kicked the stone further, like, ‘What if it wasn’t equal?'"

Not so long ago, in 2015, Lawrence had openly criticised Hollywood's glaring gender pay gap in an essay in Lena Dunham’s Lenny Letter newsletter. The actress had said that the problems were 'exactly relatable' - but after it was revealed that she was paid considerably less than male co-stars, she had "got mad at myself".



"I failed as a negotiator because I gave up early. I didn't want to keep fighting over millions of dollars that, frankly, due to two franchises, I don't need."