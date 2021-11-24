Salman Khan on father Salim's second marriage to Helen: Hated mom for waiting for him

Salman Khan is making headlines again. This time, for deeply personal reasons.



It so happened that in an old interview, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan spoke about how his mother, Salma, would wait for his father to comer home until one day she accepted Salim Khan's marriage to Helen.



After all these years, this interview has gone viral on the internet again.

Salman father and scriptwriter Salim Khan was married when he had tied the knot with actor-dancer Helen way back in 1981. He had four children at the time of his second marriage and his new relationship was not accepted by the family.



However, things started to change for the better when first wife Salma accepted Helan's inclusion into the family. Eventually, the kids would do the same, too.

In an interview with Indian entertainment and lifestyle magazine Filmfare in 1990, he had said that he's close to his mother and hated the fact that she would wait for his father to come home.

Salman reportedly said, “My mom’s the best thing that’s ever happened to me. I can’t say why, I don’t think explanations are needed. We get along very well because basically, I’m a mama’s boy. I can’t bear to see her unhappy. She was very hurt when my father married again, I’d hate it when she’d wait up for him to come home,” adding, “Then, gradually, mom started accepting it. Dad explained to us that he still loved mom and that he’ll always be around. I was about 10 at that time and it took us quite some time to really accept Helen aunty. Today she’s a part of our family. Our whole family is like a closed fist, each one of us knows that if any one of us needs the other at any stage, we’ll be there.”



The interview in question was reportedly printed 31 years ago.



About the tension surrounding his new wife, Salim had reportedly said, “As kids they had their hostility. But they reacted the way their mother did. As I told you very honestly, it wasn’t as if Salma accepted the relationship happily straightaway and thanked me for it or said, you deserve an Oscar for it. So at that time, there was hostility from the children."

