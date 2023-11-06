Salman Khan, Sid-Kiara, Aishwarya Rai and others dazzle at Manish Malhotra's Diwali party, see pics

All roads of Bollywood led to designer Manish Malhotra's Diwali party on Sunday night as stars from the Hindi film industry marked their attendance dressed in their traditional best.



Stars like Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sidharth Malhotra and actor-wife Kiara Advani, Sonam Kapoor, Nushrat Bharucha and the entire The Archies cast graced the party.



Most of the stars first posed for the paps before entering Manish's home. Many were even dressed in the designer's creations.



Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan who recently turned 50, looked gorgeous as always in a full-sleeved red kurta and sharara set along with a dupatta. She had her hair styled in curls for the party and completed her look with a silver bindi on her forehead, striking red lips and big traditional earrings.



Kiara Advani opted for a mustard velvet lehenga and added an emerald necklace to complete the look and kept her makeup minimal. Kiara posed for the paparazzi with her husband, actor Sidharth Malhotra, who was dressed in an embroidered black kurta and pyjama.



Actor Shahid Kapoor too made a grand entry with wife Mira Kapoor who looked stunning as always in a black saree. Shahid wore a white and blue sherwani for the party.

Salman Khan also took out time from his busy schedule ahead of his big Diwali release, Tiger 3 and made an appearance at Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash. He arrived late and was in a simple grey T-shirt and black cargo pants. He also hosts Bigg Boss 17 on TV.

See who all made it to Manish Malhotra's Diwali 2023 party: