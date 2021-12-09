RRR trailer: Ram Charan leaves fans awestruck with his meaty role in this pan-India film

Ram Charan in a still from the movie Photograph:( Instagram )
Not just his fitness level, Ram Charan seems to have worked on his mannerisms, too, as he has also effortlessly nailed the body language of a police officer from the British era in 'RRR'.
South Indian superstar, Ram Charan, has won his fans over (yet again) with his daring act in SS Rajamouli's upcoming drama 'RRR'. The trailer of the movie was released on Thursday (December 9) in four major Indian languages: Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi.
If there is one common fever among people across the country, then it is undoubtedly the RRR fever. The most anticipated film of recent times is setting unimaginable standards with each passing announcements, posters, teasers and trailer. Well, it is not called magnum opus for nothing.
Also read: EXCLUSIVE! Jennifer Lawrence: I felt like a radio contest winner when I met Ariana Grande
'RRR' trailer is out today and one cannot contain their excitement to watch Mega Power Star Ram Charan on a 70mm screen as Alluri Sita Rama Raju and feel every tingling moment of goosebumps. The most noticeable facet among several mind boggling aspects of Ram Charan in this film is his body and emoting prowess. Chiseled to perfection, Ram Charan has trained with utmost determination and diligence to suit the role of Alluri Sitarama Raju, a freedom fighter who every Indian remembers and celebrates.
Also read: EXCLUSIVE! Leonardo DiCaprio: Would love to work on 100 films with Jonah Hill
Not just his fitness level, Ram Charan seems to have worked on his mannerisms, too, as he has also effortlessly nailed the body language of a police officer from the British era. His form in the boxing scene has received tremendous response by netizens who are ardent fans of the activity.
Also read: RRR trailer: SS Rajamouli's period film is high on action and grandeur
'RRR', which is all set to release on January 7, is going to unravel several facets and talents of Ram Charan. Alluri SItarama Raju will now remain in all our hearts as Ram Charan.
Check out some of the tweets that fans have shared about the star's performance since the trailer dropped:
#Ramcharan Fans celebrations next level 🔥Mass Domination #RRRTrailer pic.twitter.com/DO0mHRhb2T— ʌınɐʎ (@VintageVinnu) December 9, 2021
In India only three actors are capable of justifying lord Rama on screen and they are #HrithikRoshan , #RamCharan and #RanveerSingh ! Their face cut , physique and voice are 💥💥💥 #RRRMovie #RRRMovieCelebrations— CineHub (@RV4860) December 9, 2021
@AlwaysRamCharan Fans Mass Celebrations Across The State 🔥— 𝔭я𝓐ᑎⓐу™ 👑 (@Pranaypkfantic) December 9, 2021
CARNIVAL OF ALLURI ARRIVAL#RRRTrailer #RamCharan #SeethaRAMaRajuCHARAN #ManOfMassesRamCharan pic.twitter.com/tQlGUOBmOS
RTC X roads Scenario explained in Single Pic ! @AlwaysRamCharan #RamCharan #SeethaRAMaRajuCHARAN pic.twitter.com/ESdwCTLwF7— Margot Fan 😍😍 (@Yevadu_) December 9, 2021
Only Retweet #RamCharan @AlwaysRamCharan 🔥 pic.twitter.com/YwXaNQrcnW— SUKHMEET KUMAR 🙏🚩 (@Sukhmee397) December 9, 2021
Industry hit combination never disappoints 🔥 Mass variations 👌 #RRRMovie #RamCharan pic.twitter.com/Sq5WMxVNCk— ʌınɐʎ (@VintageVinnu) December 9, 2021
Rc look⚡ #RamCharan #RRRTrailerDay #RRRTrailer pic.twitter.com/DsHI1lySDh— (TaHeeR)ᴿᵃᵈʰᵉˢʰʸᵃᵐ💞 (@rebelismforlife) December 9, 2021
My Long Distance Friend About #RamCharan 😎 #RRRMovie #RC15 pic.twitter.com/3PLaXWKWHu— Guru ChaRRRan (@GuruRCMSD) December 7, 2021