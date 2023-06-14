Richa Chadha, Pulkit Samrat's Fukrey 3 gets a release date

Get set for unabashed fun as production house Excel Entertainment announced the release date of Fukrey 3, the third installment of the hit Fukrey franchise. They made the announcement on June 13 as they celebrated 10 years of the Fukrey franchise. Fukrey 3 has been set for December 1, 2023.

Starring Pulkit Samrat, Richa Chadha, Pankaj Tripathi, Varun Sharma, and Manjot Singh, Fukrey 3 promises to deliver yet another rib-tickling cinematic experience. The film is directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and produced under the banner of Excel Entertainment by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar.

Fukrey 3 to bring back audience-loved characters to screen

Since its release in 2013, Fukrey has held the baton of a sleeper hit, an underdog that has performed tremendously and become Hindi cinema's most beloved desi comedy franchise. The film introduced a lineup of iconic characters like Choocha, Hunny, Pandit Ji, Bholi Punjaban, and Lali. While most actors will be seen reprising their roles, one missing from the ensemble cast is Ali Fazal.

Ali Fazal not a part of Fukrey 3

Speaking in an interview recently, Ali Fazal said that he misses being part of the third installment but that he had to walk out because of his long-standing commitment to the Prime Video show, Mirzapur. He said that while he's not a part of Fukrey 3, he hangs out with the cast as they are practically "family" to him. Ali Fazal will next be seen in Kandahar, a show with Gerard Butler, which will start streaming on July 16.