Richa Chadha on Fukrey turning 10: The film was a game changer, introduced me to the love of my life

Indian actress Richa Chadha is celebrating the 10th anniversary of her blockbuster film Fukrey which released on 14 June 2013. The film holds a special place in her heart, not only because it provided her with one of the most iconic characters in her career but also because it led her to meet her soulmate and life partner, Ali Fazal who co-starred in the film. The couple tied the knot in a grand ceremony in 2022 after years of dating.



Fukrey, a comedy-drama directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, was released in 2013 and its sequel in 2017 and became an instant hit, winning hearts with its hilarious storyline and memorable characters. Richa Chadha's portrayal of the feisty and unforgettable character, Bholi Punjaban, showcased her exceptional acting prowess and became one of the most beloved characters in recent times in Hindi cinema. It also created a separate space for women in comedy in Hindi films, which is often overlooked.

As the franchise completed its milestone, Richa recalled how she has had an incredible journey since its release, giving her one of the most iconic female comedy characters in modern-day cinema and most importantly made her meet her partner, Ali Fazal on the sets. What started off as a friendship in 2013, grew into an epic love story and later the duo got married.



Richa Chadha expressed her excitement about the anniversary, stating, "It's incredible to believe that it has already been 10 years since Fukrey was released. This film has been a game-changer for me in so many ways. Not only did it give me the opportunity to portray a character like Bholi Punjaban, which has become an iconic role in my career, but it also introduced me to the love of my life, Ali. Fukrey will forever hold a special place in my heart." Fukrey also starred Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, Priya Anand, Vishakha Singh and Pankaj Tripathi.



The makers of Fukrey franchise are now geared up with the third installment due to release this year on 1 December.

