Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's Girls will be Girls wins big at Sundance Film Festival

In a groundbreaking achievement, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's maiden production, Girls will be Girls, has emerged as the breakout film at Sundance Film Festival 2024 and won two awards!

After winning over critics who gave it glowing reviews, this small film with a big heart went on to win the feted Audience award in the World Dramatic Entry category, as well as the Special Jury Award for the Lead actress Preeti Panigrahi.

Written and directed by debutant Shuchi Talati, Girls will be Girls is a remarkable coming-of-age film that has garnered unanimous acclaim from the most influential international critics at one of the biggest film festivals in the world. This milestone achievement marks Chadha and Fazal's commitment to supporting meaningful cinema and backing Indian stories that appeal to a global audience.

The movie, produced through the collaborative efforts of Chadha and Fazal's joint venture Pushing Buttons Studios with Blink Digital and Dolce Vita Films has managed to win hearts and critics both.

As the sole Indian narrative feature at the festival, Girls will be Girls stood out, while Indian Documentary Film Nocturnes also won a prize.

Speaking of this, director Shuchi said, “Directing Girls will be Girls was a deeply personal and rewarding experience. The film's success at Sundance is a testament to the collaborative efforts of a dedicated team. Richa has protected this story and film like a Lioness. It's heartening to see our story resonate with audiences and critics alike, and I hope it sparks important conversations about coming-of-age experiences, that we don't often get to see on screen"