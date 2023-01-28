Raveena Tandon to lead mysterious new Disney+ Hotstar series. Details here

Indian actress Raveena Tandon is all set to headline an untitled series for Disney+ Hotstar, as per Variety. The magazine quoted Tandon as saying, "I’m extremely elated to be a part of the Disney+ Hotstar family. This show is going to be very special for me as I’ve always liked to challenge and reinvent myself with every character I’ve ever played and this show has given me just that, all I can say is, stay tuned for some fun.” Apart from Tandon's collaboration with the streamer itself, nothing else is known about the project.

Disney+ Hotstar's content head Gaurav Banerjee said, “It brings us immense happiness to announce our association with Raveena Tandon. She is and has been a superstar throughout her journey in the Indian Film Industry and together, Disney+ Hotstar and Raveena Tandon will soon bring some magic on the audience screens.”

This will not be Tandon's web series debut as she was a part of Netflix's crime thriller series Aranyak, created by Charudutt Acharya and Rohan Sippy. Her performance in the series as well as the show itself was widely praised.

Parambrata Chatterjee, Ashutosh Rana, Taneesha Joshi, Anna Ador, Zakir Hussain, and Meghna Malik were also part of the show's cast.

Tandon also had a cameo in Netflix's non-fiction series Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.

Tandon is most well known for being one of Hindi film industry's top female stars in the 1990s. Her career in acting began with her debut film, Patthar Ke Phool, a 1991 action film, where she received critical acclaim for her performance. It also earned her the Filmfare Award for New Face of the Year. She also featured in other hits films like Dilwale, Mohra, Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi, and Ziddi. Her pairing with actor Govinda was extremely popular. They appeared together in films such as Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Dulhe Raja, and Anari No.1.

The actress was recently conferred the Padma Shri by the Indian government. It is the fourth-highest civilian award in the country, after Bharat Ratna, the Padma Vibhushan, and the Padma Bhushan.

