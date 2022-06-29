Ranveer Singh wants wife Deepika Padukone's approval on his Instagram posts

Ranveer Singh may have the world going ga-ga over his social media posts, but the Bollywood star waits for his wife, actress Deepika Padukone's comments and likes on his social media posts. On Tuesday, the actor took to his Instagram handle and dropped new pictures that left his fans going ga ga.

In the first post with the caption, "Waiting for my wife to `like`@deepikapadukone." In the photo, Ranveer was seen wearing a white t-shirt with a heavy beard look and a ponytail as he flaunted his toned biceps while he posed in style.

In another photo, the 36-year-old actor looked dapper in a black shirt and he captioned the image as, "Waiting for my wife to comment..."

As soon as he shared the post, fans bombarded the comment section with heart and fire emoticons.



Ranveer's close friend Arjun Kapoor also dropped a comment, he wrote, "Clean & lean." Ranveer and Arjun share a very strong bond and fans often see their love for each other on social media.



Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer is all set to go on a wild ride with the king of the Wild-Bear Grylls in India`s first interactive adventure special "' which will exclusively stream on Netflix from July 8.



Apart from this, he has 'Cirkus' which is being helmed by Rohit Shetty and co-stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde and 'Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'- directed by Karan Johar opposite Alia Bhatt.