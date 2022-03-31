Ranbir Kapoor reveals uncle Randhir has early signs of dementia

As late actor Rishi Kapoor’s last film released today, his brother Randhir Kapoor was all in awe of him. Rishi’s son, Ranbir Kapoor revealed that uncle Randhir is showing early signs of dementia. Heartbroken by the death of brothers Rishi and Rajiv Kapoor, Randhir has often spoken about feeling left alone, about the void their deaths have left in his life.

In an interview, Ranbir said that Randhir recently watched his father’s film ‘Sharmaji Namkeen’ and said that they should call Rishi so that he could praise him for the work in the film. Rishi Kapoor died in April 2020 after a two-year long battle with cancer.

Ranbir Kapoor said, “My uncle Randhir Kapoor, who is going through an early stage of dementia, and he came to me after the film, said, ‘Tell dad that he is amazing, and where is he, let’s call him’. Art crosses boundaries of medical conditions… And a good piece of storytelling really embodies that."

Meanwhile, Rishi Kapoor’s last film ‘Sharmaji Namkeen’ released on Amazon Prime Video on Thursday. The film is Rishi Kapoor's last film and also stars Paresh Rawal in the same role. He shot for the parts that Rishi Kapoor could not finish.