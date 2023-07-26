Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal attend Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani premiere
Deepika Padukone gave the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani premiere a miss while Ranbir Kapoor attended the event to support his wife Alia Bhatt.
All roads led to the premiere of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani in Mumbai on Tuesday night. The Karan Johar directorial is scheduled to release in theatres on Friday, 28 July 2023. Ahead of its release, the makers organised a special screening of the film in Mumbai which was attended by the film's cast and some prominent A-list actors.
The film's lead couple, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh attended the screening dressed casually in denims and film-themed sweatshirts. Alia was accompanied to the event by her husband, actor Ranbir Kapoor who matched his outfit in a black sweatshirt and blue jeans with his wife. Ranveer's wife Deepika gave the event a miss, however, the actor's parents and sister were seen at the do.
Katrina Kaif walked in hand-in-hand with her husband Vicky Kaushal. The actress looked gorgeous in a white short dress while Vicky kept it casual in a denim shirt and pants.
Other stars who attended the screening were Ananya Panday, Karisma Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan with her brother Ibrahim, Gauri Khan and Malaika Arora Khan.
Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan, who play key roles in the film, attended the event with their families. Azmi walked in with husband, lyricist Javed Akhtar and Bachchan attended the event with her two children, Shweta Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan.
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani features Ranveer as Rocky, a Punjabi boy in Delhi and Alia as Rani, a Bengali journalist. The film is a love story and also features Dharmendra in a key role. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani releases in theatres on July 28, 20230.