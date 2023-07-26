Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal attend Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani premiere

All roads led to the premiere of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani in Mumbai on Tuesday night. The Karan Johar directorial is scheduled to release in theatres on Friday, 28 July 2023. Ahead of its release, the makers organised a special screening of the film in Mumbai which was attended by the film's cast and some prominent A-list actors.



The film's lead couple, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh attended the screening dressed casually in denims and film-themed sweatshirts. Alia was accompanied to the event by her husband, actor Ranbir Kapoor who matched his outfit in a black sweatshirt and blue jeans with his wife. Ranveer's wife Deepika gave the event a miss, however, the actor's parents and sister were seen at the do.